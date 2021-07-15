COVID-19 vaccination clinics are coming to Carroll County for citizens who would like to have the opportunity to get the vaccine administered locally.

"We have been working with the Mississippi State Department of Health on bringing the vaccination clinics to Carroll County. I am proud that it worked out to have the clinics at both North Carrollton and Vaiden to give an opportunity here in Carroll County to get vaccinated," Carroll County Emergency Management Director Ken Strachan said.

The locations and times are Wednesday, July 21 and Thursday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 9 a.m. until noon at J.Z. George High School Gym in North Carrollton. On Friday, July 23, the vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to Noon at Vaiden High School Gym, 504 Mulberry Street in Vaiden.

There is no appointment needed. Drop by or or make an appointment online at covidvaccine.umc.edu.

"We met with the Mississippi State Department of Health when they came in June to look at the two locations and the agreement was worked out for both sites, the Carroll County School Board authorized for J.Z. George High School, and the Town of Vaiden for the old Vaiden High School Gym at their July board meetings," Strachan said.

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination. Pfizer two- dose vaccine and Johnson & Johnson single -dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available. No documentation or identification is required. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.

“With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the last week it is very important if a person is able to get the vaccination to get it, the vaccination has proved very effective fighting the transmission. The sites available in North Carrollton and Vaiden will be an opportunity to help our efforts to stay healthy and keep the virus from spreading,” Strachan said.

If a person is homebound and need assistance getting your COVID-19 vaccination, please send an e-mail to COVIDHomebound@msdh.ms.gov or call the COVID hotline at 877-978-6453.