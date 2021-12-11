A memorial service for Mr. Charles Stephen "Steve" Lawler, Jr. of Kilmichael was held Saturday, November 13 at 2:00 p.m. in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel. The family received guest from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Rev. Ben Hill and Rev. Randy Bridges officiated the service.

Mr. Lawler, 68, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital. He was born in Indianola, MS on December 19, 1952, to Charles and Patricia Amadei Lawler. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Winona and a retired night auditor in the hotel industry.

Mr. Lawler is survived by his wife, Dottie Baggett Lawler; sisters, Kathleen Rouse of Nebraska, Patricia Davis of Greenville, and Fran Pate (Buddy) of Greenville; and loved by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant stepson, David Ray Nichols.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org/donate or to God's House of Hope at 800 School Road, Kilmichael, MS 39747.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.