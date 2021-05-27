Municipal candidates in Carroll and Montgomery counties have less than two weeks left to campaign for the vote in the June 8 General Election.

Voters in Winona, Kilmichael, Duck Hill and Vaiden will head to the polls and vote for their choice to lead their city or town either in the office of mayor or on the board of aldermen.

In Kilmichael and Vaiden, the only race on June 8’s ballot is for the office of mayor. All five aldermen and alderwomen in both respective towns will be on the ballot, however, all five members of both boards are unopposed.

Kilmichael voters choose between current alderman Bryan Lott and Jim Collins, a political newcomer to fill the town’s mayoral seat. Incumbent Mayor Bobby Howell announced his retirement earlier this year and chose not to run for re-election.

Also in Kilmichael, two new aldermen will join incumbents Bernard Daniels, Earnest Curtis, and Wilma Carodine. Clay Eldridge and Mark Lawson are both running for the Kilmichael Board of Aldermen unopposed.

In Vaiden, incumbent Mayor Mel Hawthorne is being challenged by Beat 5 Carroll County School Board Trustee Stella Washington Bell.

All five incumbents aldermen -- Lesia Hemphill, Glynn Downs, Theo Purnell, Curtis Meeks and Doris Fluker -- will keep their seats for the next four years on the Vaiden Board of Aldermen, as they are unopposed in the election.

In Duck Hill, incumbent Joey Cooley is being challenged by Al White, Frankie Curtis, Tyrone Harbin and Randy Everett. Four of the current alderwomen will all be on the ballot with two challengers wanting a shot to take their place on the board.

Linda Bennett, Lula Brown, Cynthia Kountz, Shernell Everett, Tommy Earl White, and Christopher Caldwell, Sr., are all fighting to see who will be the top five to receive the most votes out of the pack.

In Winona, incumbent Mayor Jerry Flowers is being challenged by Aaron Dees and Colt Tabor.

In the board of aldermen race, Mickey Austin and Travis Johnson are both running unopposed. Incumbent David Ware is being challenged by Charles Harris, and incumbent Sarah Minnieweather is being challenged by Linda Purnell.

Absentee voting will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

