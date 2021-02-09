Saturday, the Red Hill Volunteer Fire Department will host the Bogue Creek Festival in Lancaster Pecan Grove on Highway 51.

The event was once held annually by the Duck Hill Lions Club until the club dispersed. This year, the volunteer fire department will take over the event for the first year. The volunteer fire department has held the event for the past two years but the first year, they held it in conjunction with the Lions Club.

“This is the first year that the Red Hill Volunteer Fire Dept. has sponsored the festival, so we’re all learning as we go. We’ve all been really busy advertising and getting things ready for the festival,” volunteer Miranda Dean said.

The festival will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday with devotion by Cole Surrell, followed by a word from Duck Hill Mayor Al White. Meggie Sykes McKay will sing the national anthem, with a musical line-up featuring Pine Blakely, Elliot Fancher and band, Good Ole Boys Band, Mackenzy Amason, Arielle Buzby, Wesley Edwards, Dolinda Malone and the Disciples, Charley Lucas, and Dallas Dixon.

Dean said there will be several food vendors selling everything from barbeque, funnel cakes, ice cream, sno cones. There will also be several craft vendors.

“We have about 50 vendors, give or take, with more being added every day,” Dean said. “Duck Hill Baptist Youth will sell plates; Mr. Forrest will be there with his BBQ smoker; Fully Loaded will have their funnel cake trailer; there will be a booth selling hot dogs and canned drinks; What’s Cooking? will have a trailer; and Crunchtime Concessions will have sno-cones.”

She said there will be several attractions for kids.

“We’ll have a bouncy house, dunking booth, blow-up games, horse rides, carriage rides, and a train that will run all day.”

The festival serves as a fundraiser for the Red Hill Volunteer Fire Department, a department currently in the planning stages as volunteers work to erect a building and establish a department that will cover the northern half of Montgomery County to Alva.

“All of the proceeds from the festival will go to the Red Hill Volunteer Fire Department,” Dean said. “It’s a lot of fun, and we’ve all really enjoyed working together. And we sure appreciate all the businesses that bought the sponsor signs to be displayed at the festival.”

She said the department was fortunate to get a $100,000 grant to go toward building a building to house the department, and the work is set to begin in the next few months.