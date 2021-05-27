The Carroll County Board of Supervisors are a little bit in between a road and a bridge project – so to speak.

Shane Correro with Willis Engineering told the board they sent the projects they wanted programmed to the State Aid office in Jackson, but there is an issue.

Correro said there’s a bridge on Highway 430 that State Aid officials in Jackson want on the list, and if they don’t put it on the list, they won’t fund any of the county’s projects this year. If they elect not to include Highway 430, Carroll County will leave $2.2 million sitting in Jackson.

“I talked to Rickie [Corley] about it, and he said to tell you that you told him that if he did work on that bridge, he wouldn’t have to fool with it anymore,” Neill said.

“I did say that,” Correro said.

Correro said now Jackson is becoming more detailed with their bridge inspections and the one on County Road 430 was concerning to officials because it’s a high-traffic road.

“Well, he wasn’t very happy about it, he wasn’t very happy about it at all,” Neill said.

The bigger issue? In order to fix the problem, it would take $700,000 to $800,000. After $400,000 of the $2.2 million is proposed for two bridges on County Road 31, supervisors would be left with $200,000 each to do repair work.

None of the Supervisors were on board with this idea, not even Corley, according to Neill. Corley was not present at the special-called meeting.

“We’ve already spent $1.5 million in Rickie’s Beat, and I’m not inclined to do that,” Fluker said.

And Neill, Tucker and Supervisor Josh Hurst all agreed.

“So, we have to figure out a way to get them to say yes to our programmed projects,” Neill said.

Correro told them that in order to program a project, they have to program a bridge. Willis Engineering applied to program two of the worst bridges, and Correro said they could send a letter stating that.

Also, the board is considering merging their Veteran Service Officer with Montgomery County’s officer.

Thursday, the board held a special-called meeting in Carrollton. Board President Jim Neill said he’d talked to Montgomery County Board President Ron Wood about the two counties working together.

“He seems to be on board with the idea,” Neill said.

Chancery Clerk Casey Carpenter said he’d also spoken with officials in Montgomery County, and they all seem to be on board with the idea of the two counties merging.

“I told them we had a meeting today, and I would run it by y’all,” Carpenter said.

He said Montgomery County’s VSO had resigned also after learning about the new requirements that are needed for the office.

Carpenter said now VSO officers have to be certified, and they have are required to take classes and have so many hours. Circuit Clerk Durward Stanton said the state is now following federal guidelines that require a little more.

“You’d have a hard time finding someone who’s willing to take the time to do all that,” Supervisor Dill Tucker said.

Supervisor Claude Fluker said he looked at how many veterans are helped in Carroll County, and he doesn’t think the county has the funds to handle it.

“I think it’s a good idea that we merge,” Fluker said. “I know I’m gone get hacked for it. I’m just going to have to get hacked.”

He added that Montgomery County has a person who’s interested in the job and has the time to go through the certifications. Fluker said the only issue would be scheduling.

Neill asked Carpenter to reach out to Montgomery County to learn more about what they wanted.

The board will discuss the matter at its June 1 meeting. The meeting June 1 will be the end of the May meetings because the first Monday of the month, falls on Memorial Day. That meeting will be held in Carrollton.

Then, the board meets on June 7 in Vaiden for their first board meeting for the month of June.