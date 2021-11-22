For anyone wishing to subscribe to The Winona Times or The Conservative, take advantage of our Black Friday promotion.

Friday, November 26 only, in-county subscriptions will be on sale for $13 for 13 months – 77 percent off the newsstand price. Friday’s deal is the best ever offered for a subscription to your LOCAL newspapers, bringing you award-winning LOCAL news and sports for and about Montgomery and Carroll counties.

“A subscription to your local newspaper makes a wonderful gift that keeps giving all year long,” said Amanda Sexton Ferguson, editor and publisher. “Don’t miss out on everything going on in your community. And it’s all local -- news our readers really care about.”

Also, the Winona Times and The Conservative are your sources for in-depth coverage of high school sports. Basketball and soccer action is currently underway, and baseball season is just around the corner.

“Honor rolls, in-the-classroom activities, play-by-play sports action, and stellar photography of our student athletes on the field,” Ferguson said. “As a parent myself, there is nothing like seeing your child in print, clipping it out, and displaying that milestone on your refrigerator or in a scrapbook.”

In addition to in-depth school and high school sports coverage, The Winona Times and The Conservative brings you the latest news from the boardroom to the courtroom; poignant features about people from around the area; a celebration of milestone moments weddings, births, anniversaries, and local honors; and all the happenings around the community and at local churches.

For just $13, new or inactive subscribers will get all that delivered to their mailboxes every week, plus complimentary access to the many features of our websites, www.winonatimes.com and www.carrollconservative.com. To get breaking news as well as local and statewide news coverage, you can access our website on your computer, tablet, and smart phone.

To take advantage of this special offer, sign up at www.winonatimes.com/friday13.

You can also stop by the newspaper office at 401 Summit Street in Winona between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on November 26 or call 662-283-1131.

Or fill out the order form in this week’s newspapers and mail it to P.O. Box 151, Winona, MS 38967 with your check, money order, or credit card information. It must be postmarked no later than November 26.

Offer is valid until 11:59 p.m. Friday, November 26.