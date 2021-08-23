Stephen Prentiss Billings, 55, of Greenwood died Friday, August 20, 2021 at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. There will be a private service at a later date.

Stephen was born September 1, 1965, in Greenwood to Edward Lee Billings and Geraldine Imma Billings. He was employed by Tackett Fish Farms. He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother, Geraldine Imma Jordan Billings of Greenwood; brothers, Larry Billings of North Carrollton, Edward Lee Billings, Jr. of Black Hawk, and Charles Keith Billings of Greenwood.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.