A graveside service for Mrs. Joan Bennett Powell of Pearl will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, August 23 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery near Winona. Rev. Andy Coburn will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Joe Hudson, Jamie Hudson, Daniel Hodges, and Tyler Powell. Honorary pallbearer will be Thomas Powell.

Mrs. Joan Bennett Powell passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. She was born in West Point, MS on June 11, 1954. After graduating from West Point High School, she attended the University of Southern Mississippi. For nearly 30 years she worked as a medical transcriptionist at Clinical Pathology Lab. A lifelong Methodist, she was a member of Pearl United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Theron Doyle Powell of Pearl; daughter, Lauren Powell Hodges (Daniel) of Brandon; son, Tyler Douglas Powell of Pearl; one grandson, Bennett Hodges; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Magnolia Speech School in Jackson at www.magnoliaspeechschool.org or by mail at 733 Flag Chapel Rd, Jackson, MS 39209.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.