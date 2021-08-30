Jessica Marter Bell

A graveside service for Jessica Marter Bell, of Coffeeville, formally of Winona was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 27 at Oakwood Cemetery in Winona. Rev. Jonathan Moore officiated the service. Pallbearers were Sai Rao, Rohan Chavan, Jon Bell, Donnie Bell, Flint Trusty, and Clifton Box.

A visitation was held Friday, August 27 from 9 a.m. until service time at Oliver Funeral Home.

Mrs. Bell, 40, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born December 28, 1980 to Bobby and Janie Gant Marter. She was a 1999 graduate of Winona High School and a 2004 graduate of Mississippi University for Women, where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and was a member of the Blacklist Social Club. She also served on the library board for the City of Coffeeville and was a member of the Coffeeville Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Bell of Coffeeville; daughter, Jani-Claire Bell of Coffeeville; son, Jackson Bell of Coffeeville; brother, Chris Marter of Winona; and best friend, Morgan Chavan (Rohan) of Nashville, Tenn.. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled the arrangements.