Funeral services for Jeffrey Allen King of Elliott will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 2 at Duck Hill Baptist Church, with burial following in Duck Hill Cemetery. Rev. Tim Buchanan and Rev. Terry Corley will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Marion Earl Tyler, Jimmy Lee Tyler, Chris Varnes, Austin Hunt, Sam Dees, Lee Martin, Eddie Nance and Colby Varnes. Honorary pallbearer will be Larry Blaylock.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home and Thursday, September 2, from 9 a.m. until service time at Duck Hill Baptist Church.

Mr. King, 47, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the University Medical Center in Grenada. He was born in Mississippi on March 18, 1974. He was a member of Duck Hill Baptist Church and worked as a propane delivery driver for Scott Petroleum.

Mr. King is survived by his wife, Debra Bennett King of Elliott; father, Daniel King of Winona; daughters, Shelby Bennett Starnes of Holcomb and Sierra Costilow of Grenada; son, Glenn Daniel King of Elliott; brother, Daniel King, Jr. of Winona; and four grandchildren, Kaylynn Jo Starnes, Gracelynn Starnes, Sadi Lane Byars, and Samuel Karson Byars. He was preceded in death by his mother Edith Tyler Monk.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.