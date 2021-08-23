Graveside services for Mrs. Helen Winters Sudduth of Coila were held Sunday, August 22 at 3 p.m. at Coila Cemetery in Coila. Rev. Terry Corley officiated the service. Pallbearers were Davey Lott, Chris Sudduth, Mark Higgason, Scott Sudduth, Justin Kirk, Jake McDonald, Jerod McDonald, Clink Clark, Brandon Higgason, Jonah Higgason, Jordan King and Tristan Hurst.

Visitation was held Sunday, August 22 from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home.

Mrs. Sudduth, 93, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. She was born in Carroll County to Robert Emmett and Annie Lott Winters on November 3, 1927. She was a member of Coila Baptist Church.

Mrs. Sudduth is survived by daughters, Carolyn Wiggins, Margaret Murphree, Marjorie Browning and Linda Goodwin; sons, Billy Ray Sudduth, Robert Sudduth and Donald Sudduth; seventeen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Oatie Sudduth of 59 years; two brothers; and four sisters.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona handled arrangements.