Bettye Tingle Jackson, 83, passed away Wednesday October 27, 2021, at her home in Avalon surrounded by her family. Graveside services were held at 2 Pp.m. Friday, October 29 at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery with Rev. Lanny Haley officiating. Visitation was from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenwood Delta Funeral Home.

Bettye was a lifelong resident of Avalon and had worked as a RN for Greenwood Leflore Hospital in numerous departments including ER, Labor and Delivery and Telemetry. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, enjoyed gardening, sewing and cooking. She was known as an outstanding nurse. Bettye was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Maggie Moreland Tingle.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bryan H. Jackson; two daughters, Cindy Jackson Bennett (Bobby) of Avalon, Jody Jackson Lucas (Danny) of Atlanta, Ga.; a son, Alan Jackson of Avalon; four grandchildren, Andrew Bennett (Anna) of Drew, Brian Thomas Bennett (Tori) of Grenada, Jonathan Bennett (Candice) of Greenwood, Jacob Phillipy of Memphis; three great grandchildren, Clark Calloway Bennett of Drew, Chandler Jackson Bennett of Drew, Lyra Elise Bennett of Grenada and a sister, Carolyn Anita Tingle of the Valley Community.

Pallbearers were Andrew Bennett, Brian Thomas Bennett, Jonathan Bennett, Jacob Phillipy and Clinton Kuykendall. Honorary pallbearers are Jay Matthews, Julie Banes, Sandra Johnson and Dr. Michael Boler.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of donor’s choice.

Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) was in charge of arrangements.