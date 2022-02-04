Yancy Marion Lott, Jr. (Sonny) died peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday, May 11, in Kilmichael, MS. He was born on April 18, 1929, in Kilmichael, MS. He was 93.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Yancy Marion Lott, Sr. and Glynn Townsend Lott; brothers, Robert Townsend Lott and Thomas Luther Lott; sister, Mary Glynn Lott Walters; son, William Allen "Bill" Lott; and Helen Wayne Tyler Lott, his childhood sweetheart and loving wife of 62 years.

Sonny was a proud Eagle Scout and attended Big Black High School, Millsaps College and then transferred to Mississippi State University, graduating in 1950 with a degree in Business Administration.

Following graduation, Sonny and Helen moved back to Kilmichael, where they made their home, reared their 10 children and owned and operated the family business, Y. M. Lott & Son Grocery. After a long career of operating the grocery store, Sonny continued to serve his community as a rural route mail carrier until retiring in 1999 from the U.S. Postal Service. Sonny devoted his life to serving the community in a variety of ways. He was active in the Kilmichael United Methodist Church and will be remembered not only for his beautiful tenor singing voice but as a generous and compassionate person of faith. Sonny served for 46 years on the Board of Directors of the Bank of Kilmichael, retiring in 2014; 25 years as the Kilmichael City Clerk; and for 69 years as a charter member and secretary/treasurer of the Kilmichael Lions Club. He was to be honored next month with a lifetime membership and before his death, he was the longest-tenured Lions Club member in the State of Mississippi.

His later years were spent traveling to visit his family, attending weddings, graduations and holiday parties or to inspect a new house - always curious about the world, local cuisine, and the places his children had chosen to live.

Those left to cherish his memory as a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather are daughters, Melissa Lott, Kilmichael, MS; Luanne Lott Stewart (Van) Kilmichael, MS; Caroline Lott Howell (Ricky), Belden, MS; Amanda Lott Barr (Bob), Big Canoe, GA; and Holley Lott Beeland (Richard), Chattanooga, TN; his sons, Murray Thomas Lott (Sheryl), Mooreville, MS; John Phillip Lott, Ft. Worth, TX; Brooke Townsend Lott (Cindy), Birmingham, AL; and Kevin Tyler Lott (Kathy), Tupelo, MS; 15 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation was at the Kilmichael United Methodist Church Saturday, May 14 beginning at 1:30 p.m., followed by funeral services at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sonny Lott to the Kilmichael United Methodist Church and Kilmichael Friendship Cemetery.

