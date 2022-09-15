Winona Montgomery Consolidated School District personnel are accepting donations of instruments for band students who are not financially able to rent or buy instruments.

“The Pride of Winona Band is in need of musical instruments,” said Dr. Teresa Jackson, Superintendent of Education for WMCSD. “Band instruments are very expensive with the average cost being around $1,000. Many families cannot afford that kind of expense.”

All financial and instrument donations are tax deductible, and donations may be dropped off at the Winona Secondary School office during school hours.

“We want to ensure all students wanting to participate in the band program have the opportunity,” said Jackson. “Music education is a vital part of the district’s curriculum and a source of pride for our students, teachers, and community.”

She said the band is a good size for a 3A school.

“We look forward to increased participation under the leadership of newly appointed Director Joshua Overstreet and Assistant Director Catheryne Baker,” said Jackson. “Students who participate in extracurricular activities tend to be more successful academically than students who do not participate. One article I found stated that the benefits of band include: improves cognitive development, provides opportunities for socialization, encourages self-expression and lowers stress levels. In my personal experience, I would say those things are true.”

For those wishing to make a financial contribution to the WMCSD music program, funds will be used to purchase instruments for students.

For more information, contact Joshua Overstreet at joshuaoverstreet@winonaschools.net.