#1 Biewer Comes to Winona

At the top of 2022, Montgomery County and the City of Winona – and the area as a whole – will have a new industry. The new sawmill will be located at the corner of Sawyer Road and Highway 51, and is set to open in January 2022. The $130 million investment will bring 150+ new jobs to Winona.

The two Mississippi mills are a part of Biewer Lumber’s family of companies, which also includes two mills in Michigan, one mill in Wisconsin, and lumber treatment plants in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois. Biewer Lumber is a family-owned operation.

According to an interview in the Jan./Feb. 2017 edition of “Timber Processing Magazine,” owner Tim Biewer said his grandfather, John A. Biewer, settled in St. Clair, Michigan, and opened a fishing boat rental business, John A. Biewer Co., and a bait and tackle shop.

The new mill is set to open sometime in January 2022.

#2 New mayors, aldermen and school board members elected during 2021

2021 was year where new faces took their position in around the board tables.

In Duck Hill, Mayor Al White unseated incumbent Joey Cooley and the board gained a new alderman, Christopher Caldwell. Caldwell replaced longtime alderwoman Lovonda Farmer, who did not seek a new position.

In Kilmichael, former alderman Bryan Lott replaced longtime mayor Bobby Howell, who retired from the position. Aldermen Clay Eldridge and Mark Lawson joined the Kilmichael Board of Aldermen. Eldridge replaced Lott and Lawson replaced longtime alderman Charles Austin.

The biggest upset of the political year came in the Winona mayoral and alderman races. Alderwoman Sylvia Clark unseated incumbent Kelvin Winbush in the primary election in March. Clark, who is fiery in her position and stance recently returned to the board and is in recovery after battling a medical issue. Alderwoman Linda Purnell unseated incumbent Sarah Minnieweather and Alderman Charles Harris unseated incumbent David Ware.

In a three-way mayoral race, Mayor Aaron Dees defeated incumbent Jerry Flowers and political newcomer Colt Tabor. Things in Winona started off a bit rocky, but the board appears to be coming together and working out the kinks.

The City of Winona has also seen a few new ordinances — one that stirred up a bit of controversy. In their first act as a board, aldermen approved the sale of beer and light wine on Sundays. The board also issued a burn ban that will take effect in 2022 and the board is considering a ban on fireworks. That is one to look out for in 2022.

#3 COVID-19

The Gift that — unfortunately — keeps on giving. In 2021, we began the year in a pandemic and we’re ending the year in a pandemic. COVID-19 seems to be the unwanted gift that keeps being re-gifted and it is one that won’t go away easily or quietly. But within the pandemic, Montgomery County has seen some wins. In July, the county saw its first month of no new COVID cases and no deaths. But after July, the numbers began to increase, with the highest month of new cases being August when there were 72 reported cases with two deaths. But as we end the month of December, county numbers are receding into the single digits. Through December 11, the county reported four cases. Here’s to hoping that in 2022, the numbers decrease to zero again – and stay that way.

This year, organizations also held vaccination events in an effort to get residents in Montgomery County vaccinated. Over 50 percent of Montgomery County residents have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The county held a vaccination event at the Montgomery County Coliseum this year, and Winona Baptist Church and the Town of Duck Hill held vaccination events, as well.

#4 Giving where needed

Not to discredit any non-profit organization in the area, but you cannot think about giving in Montgomery County and not mention the work of Calbrina Ward-Woods and Blessings for All, Empowered by Faith, Inc. Whether it’s an Easter Egg Hunt for the children, feeding the elderly, or making sure every child has a gift for Christmas, Ward-Woods and her organization go above and beyond to ensure that everyone has the things they need. This year, her organization gave away over 100,000 food boxes – and still counting — to those in need. Her motivation? Remembering when her mother had to do the same for her and her brothers and sisters and giving back to those who are in the same position.

#5 New Chief and City Clerk on the block

Not only did 2021 bring new mayors, it also brought two new chiefs of police and a new city clerk.

In Kilmichael, Barry Gregg took over the helm of the Kilmichael Police Department from longtime chief David Eldridge in December 2020. He officially was sworn in to the role in January 2021. January 2022 will make a year that Gregg has been in the position and he is still settling into his role. But he’s not the only new chief.

The City of Winona also got a new chief, assistant chief, and chief of investigations. The retirement and resignation of longtime chief and assistant chief/chief of investigations, Tommy Bibbs and Dan Herod from the Winona Police Department came in 2021.

But the city didn’t have to look far for their replacements. In July, Roshaun Daniels was named the new chief of police. Daniels came to the department from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department. He also serves as Southern District Constable in Carroll County. Daniels began his career in law enforcement at the Winona Police Department under Chief Johnny Hargrove. Daniels’ right-hand man is also no stranger to the city or county. Calvin “Dooney” Young was named assistant chief and Matt Milletello was promoted to captain and chief of Investigations. Young had served as interim chief until Daniels was appointed.

The City of Winona also has a new city clerk. City Clerk Monica Turner replaced former city clerk June Williams. The replacement didn’t happen without some turbulence. Before resigning, Williams was suspended, but that suspension was vetoed by Mayor Aaron Dees. The veto, however, wasn’t enough to allow Williams to stay in her position.

Turner comes to the city after serving as the Sanitation Clerk for Montgomery County. She’s still settling into the position and said that she wants to work hard to ensure that she does a great job for the city in her own way, not replicating what Williams did.

#6 Winona Times and Conservative publisher steps back from the newspaper business

2021 brought about the Winona Times/Carroll County Conservative’s own big announcement. After 15 years at the helm of the Montgomery Publishing (the parent company for both the Times and the Conservative) Amanda Sexton-Ferguson announced that she was stepping back from the business to spend more time with Dean and Keith. We wish her all the best in her new endeavors.

Filling in, Karen Fioretti, publisher of the Star-Herald in Kosciusko, and Adam Prestridge, publisher of the Grenada Star, have helped Dani, Marsha, and LaKeadra continue to produce the newspapers each week. But early in 2022, a new publisher will take the helm. Who will it be? Keep reading to see the announcement.

#7 MedStat/CMI/Winona Police Department relocating

The year included announcements of three local agencies that will relocate sometime in 2022.

In August 2021, Police Chief Roshaun Daniels asked the Winona Board of Aldermen to move the police department from the current building on Summit Street to the former Winona City Hall on Quitman Street.

Plans are still underway for the department’s move. The other piece to this puzzle is that the old city hall currently serves as a voting precinct for Southwest Winona, so the city will need to come up with a new location for voting. Keep reading the Winona Times to see how this story unfolds in 2022.

Also, in August, developer Mike Rozier presented blueprints for the new MedStat building that will be housed directly beside Winona Drug and Liberty Finance.

The move will mean MedStat in its entirety will be housed in one central location. When the MedStat move finally happens, Central Mississippi, Inc., will move into the current MedStat building.

#8 The Hazel Circle brawl

A fight this summer that began at the Winona Community Center led to shots being fired in Hazel Circle, leaving two injured, causing a two-part court appearance in Winona Municipal Court, discussion at a City of Winona Board Meeting.

The incident between a family from Winona and a family from Vaiden happened June 28 near Freeman Street and Hazel Circle. According to all parties involved, it began with the fight at the Winona Community Center. One group of individuals said their sister was jumped by multiple people. The other group of people said the same thing.

In the middle of the melee on Hazel Circle, shots were fired by multiple people. The case against one woman was bound over in the matter and the other three were fined.

But the story didn’t end there. The mother of the daughters from Winona went before the city’s aldermen to complain about Chief Roshaun Daniels because he wouldn’t tell her what happened in court. This led to several other allegations and a very lengthy board meeting.

#9 First God’s House of Hope graduation

God’s House of Hope in Kilmichael celebrated its first year open and its first graduating class this year. The center has seen some highs and lows, from one of their staff members gaining custody of his daughters to losing family members.

But they — like many of us — have found the strength to press on.

The graduation was held on Saturday, April 17, at Kilmichael Baptist Church. The event was held at Kilmichael Baptist Church due to the faith of one of their members, Juanda Swanson, since it led her to open God’s House of Hope in Kilmichael.

“I didn’t know who the woman was, didn’t know where she was,” she said. “The email said that she had been following God’s House of Hope, and her son was going through addiction and she wanted me to pray for him. And I replied back, ‘You never know, we’re liable to put one there one day.’ I want you all to see this. Kilmichael didn’t just happen overnight. We didn’t just pop up here one day and buy a building. It was a process, you have to trust the process,” she said.

#10 Monument planned

A monument will be erected in Winona to honor three of the city’s most famous natives. The monument will honor Col. Donald Peterson, William Devotie Billingsley, and Chief Master Sergeant Cal Hobbs.

The monument is being made possible through state funding garnered by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver (R-Winona). In an April 2021 story, Oliver told the Winona Mayor and Board of Alderman that $150,000 had been appropriated by the state to build a veterans memorial honoring Winona natives Col. Donald Peterson, an American astronaut, Ensign William Devotie Billingsley, the first Naval aviator to die in the line of duty, and Chief Master Sergeant Cal Hobbs, line chief for the 99 and 332nd Tuskegee Airmen.

The monument will be a “complete military memorial site” according to Oliver, and include a seven-foot bronze statue of Peterson, historical monuments of Billingsley and Hobbs, a concrete base, and parking access. It will be constructed on the northwest corner of the Highway 51 and Middleton Road intersection.