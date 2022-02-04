Winona Christian School released its honor roll for the third quarter.
Headmaster’s List-Third Nine Weeks
First Grade
Knox Beardain, Kaden Chambley, Minelle Defenbaugh,
Dak Dew, Allie Brooke Huggins, and Beauen McKnight
Second Grade
Aleigh Ables, Jessa Crosby, Easton Ingold, Paxon James, Ava Johnson, Keathley King, Lillie Leach, Emma Mastrippolito, Braxton O’Briant, Jay Schiefer, Asher Sproles, and Kimber Wiggins
Third Grade
Paxton Blaylock, Reece Fancher, Dean Ferguson, Harlee Lepard, Cross Neal, and Knox Thompson
Fourth Grade
Max Campbell, and Charlee Franklin
Fifth Grade
John Henry Allman, Daylen Dew, Maggie Hill, Raylan McGee, Lyla Pham
Sixth Grade
Karson McCaleb, and Kaleb Varnes
Seventh Grade
Maggie Adams, Gracee Faulkner, Hailey Hamilton, Avery Harville, Riley Harville, McKenzie Ingold, Katie Roberts, and Allie Tompkins
Eighth Grade
Henry Campbell, Brody Cook, Logan Dover, Salley Carr Hill, Will Irwin, Kaleb King, Allie Leach, Adam Lewis, Aden Lewis, Holland Self, John Carter Walker, Hannah Hayes Ware, and Avery Womack
Ninth Grade
Isabel Beauchamp, Kelley Evans, Drew Hamilton, Brannon Hill, Carrlee Holder, Makayla McDaniel, JP McElroy, Kaylyn McLendon, Hannah Robertson, and Asher Walls
Tenth Grade
Joeley Beckwith, Lillie Kate Jones, Alexis Matthews, Lily McMullin, Deuce Mooneyham, Sara Beth Rawles, Jack Sorgen, Braden Stanford, Riley Tucker, Kaylah Brooke Varnes, Lennie Kate Wood, and Trager Yeoman
Eleventh Grade
Hilary Beckwith, Landon Bland, Olivia Brooks, Piper Davis, Lynsey Flatt, Edda Holman, Halle Holman, Gabrielle Huffman, Eli Lewis, Autum Lishman, Swayze Marquerdt, Miranda McDaniel, Marla Ray McKnight, Caitlin Mullins, Allie Rawles, Bella Roberts, Amelia Taylor, Jake Ware, and Katy Kendell Ware
Twelfth Grade
Emma Crosby, Davis Dew, Joe Edwards, Audrey Eldridge, Lauren Hood, Lindsey Huffman, Hally Lepard, Avery Grace Lowery, Matlyn Lowrey, Morgan Grace McLellan, Hunter Smith, and Catherine Thomas
A/B Honor Roll-3rd Nine Weeks
First Grade
Isabella Bell, Averi Allyn Cain, Bryleigh Montgomery, Noland Reid, Aiden Shivel, and Sadie Smith
Second Grade
Cutler Bennett, Kip Summerlin, and Collin Young
Third Grade
Johnny Day, Addy Rose Harbin, Annie Reid Herod, Ryan Martin, Hayson McNeer, Isabella Nabors, Anna O'Briant, Klayston Redmond, Wyatt Watkins, and Colton Watson
Fourth Grade
Gowan Cain, Bristol Greene, Hayes Henderson, Sadie Hunt, Sophie Hunt, Bryce McCaleb, Riley McClurg, Charlie O’Briant, Allye Blayke Taylor, Colt Vaughn, and Preston Young
Fifth Grade
Annabella Eldridge, Karsen Ferretti, Jillian Herod, Aubree Ingold, Rowan Johnson, Katie Leach, Rhodi McElroy, and Maddie Thomas
Sixth Grade
Mary Claire Allman, Reagan Beckum, Mary-Hayden Blaylock, Zack Bledsoe, Abi Caffey, Kiker Carpenter, Britten Coleman, Kasey King, Logan Lepard, Adyson Marlow, Trey McLendon, Lillie Medine, Kasey Noah, and Hudson Wood
Seventh Grade
Nathan Brackin, Tyson Cooper, Madelyn Drennan, Molly Lott, and Cale Sproles
Eighth Grade
Anna Bell, Lexi Ingold, Rory King, Sophia Pham, and Lily Welch
Ninth Grade
Opal Bilotta, Sophie Bilsky, Shield Bowering, Terri Clair Cain, Trey Flautt, Ethan Mills, Jase Osborne, and Brantley Stanford
Tenth Grade
Logan Allen, Brooke Bledsoe, Hallie Caffey, Emma Downs, Sam Henderson, Colbran Ingram, Reese Johnson, Genna Claire Moore, Sarah Beth Noah, and Lucy Oliver
Eleventh Grade
Trace Carpenter, Hope Farmer, Natalie Flautt, Bryce Harville, Cailey McBride, Wyatt Meriwether, Collin Parkinson, Sam Thompson, Avery Scott Wood, and Austin York
Twelfth Grade
Stone Bowering, Colton Crosby, Grayson Jones, and Tucker Sykes