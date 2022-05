WHS Choir and Band Awards

Thu,05/19/22-3:40PM, 225 Reads

Choir Awards WHS Choir Diligence Awards Row 1: Ne’vaeh Rush, Yasmin Townsend Row 2: Zachary Jefcoat, Jeremiah Flowers, Za’Niya Griffin WHS Choir Directors Award Donavon Harvey, Nyla Campbell WHS Choir Leadership Awards Row 1: Kalandrya Rias, Breanna Brownlee, Omarion Eskridge Row 2: Nyla Campbell, Donavon Harvey, Adrianna Harris WJHS Choir Diligence Awards Row 1: Arleigh Jones, DeKota Glover, Isis Jamerson Row 2: Eden Leech, Tyler Bibbs WJHS Choir Leadership Awards Row 1: Joceline Rodriguez, Sarah Burson, Cameon Noel Row 2: Donnetta Ford, Tytiana Elder, Iyanna Meeks WHS Choir Seniors Row 1: Jamee Cate Green, Adrianna Harris Row 2: Breanna Brownlee, Cole Cochran, Zach Jefcoat Row 3: Nyla Campbell, Donavon Harvey WHS Choir Seniors 1 Cole Cochran, Zachary Jefcoat, Donavon Harvey, Ms. Megan Brock, Jamee Cate Green, Nyla Campbell, Breanna Brownlee, Adrianna Harris Band Awards Band Seniors Javaris Hemphill, Hannah Hicks, Adrianna Harris, Donavon Harvey, Cole Cochran, Jeremy Saffold Drum Major Award Amy Neese Memorial Awards Row 1: Hannah Hicks - Melissa Breazeale Memorial Award, Treaz’ure Clemons - Shelette Parker Memorial Award Row 2: Cole Cochran - Mike Parson Memorial Award, Jeremy Saffold - Richard Moore Memorial Award, Javaris Hemphill - Mark Moulder Memorial Award, Adrianna Harris - Pat Roberts Service Award, Donavon Harvey - Dr. Dulin Leadership Award Most Improved Musician Awards Row 1: Nikiya Merritt - 10th grade, Alexis Myers - 11th grade, Hannah Hicks - 12th grade Row 2: Adrianna Harris - 12th grade, Brycelyn Townsend - 9th grade, Hunter Lee - 10th grade, Aviana Neely - 11th grade Not Pictured - Emmy Lou McRae - 9th grade Most Outstanding Flag Award Hannah Stanley, Kendall Stanley, Emma Marshall, Jenna Nail, Ta’Nhya Knight Not Pictured - Murray Catherine Alderman Most Outstanding Rifle Awards Molly Tompkins, Kierah Harper, Haley Sheffield Not Pictured - Bailey Holly, Janey Beth McRae, Lana Branch, Cristina Seals Most Improved Color Guard Star Hemmingway, Alexis Myers, Ja’Kiyah Campbell Not Pictured - Tamari Ford Pride Band Donavon Harvey Outstanding Musician Awards Row 1: Amy Neese, Sara Vance, Mary Ann Dang Row 2: Jeremy Saffold, Donavon Harvey, Aidan Windham, Jayden Washington Not Pictured: Cristina Seals

