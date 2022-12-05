On May 6, Winona Christian School’s Class of 2022 turned their tassels and celebrated the beginning of a new chapter – the transition from high school students to alumni. And in August, they’ll embark on a new chapter – college freshmen.

At the top of the class, Audrey Eldridge was named valedictorian. Eldridge is from Vaiden and is the daughter of Tara and Adam Eldridge. While at Winona Christian, Eldridge has been active in basketball, track, cheer, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, president of the Student Body, and president of the Beta Club. Eldridge finishes Winona Christian with a 4.1 grade point average.

“What I’m going to miss about Winona Christian are sports, the small classrooms, the environment and my friends,” Eldridge said. She said after Winona Christian, she plans to attend Holmes Community College in Goodman and then transfer to the University of Mississippi Medical Center Nursing School in Jackson.

She said she wants to become a nurse practitioner.

Winona Christian’s Salutatorian is Morgan Grace McLellan. McLellan of Winona is the daughter of Janice and Joey McLellan. While at Winona Christian, McLellan was a member of the cheer team up until her senior year, a member of Beta Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“I’m going to miss seeing all of the people that I’ve grown up with,” she said. McLellan said, the last time she checked, she finished Winona Christian with a 4.0. “But, that was like two months ago, so I’m not sure,” she said laughing. McLellan said she plans to attend the University of Mississippi and major in biological sciences. She said she wants to become a pediatrician.

Winona High School

Only a point separated Winona High’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian. Alexandra Guzman of Winona has been named the Valedictorian for the Winona High School Class of 2022. While at Winona High, Guzman has been active in Beta Club, Super Scholars, Student Council and Soccer. She is the daughter of Evelia and Alex Guzman. Guzman finished her years at Winona High with a 4.0.

“What I’m going to miss about Winona High is the overall atmosphere,” Guzman said. “I like knowing the students and going to the teachers for help. Just the overall experience and having something to do every day.” After graduation, Guzman will attend Holmes Community College and then transfer to Mississippi State University where she will major in marketing.

The Salutatorian for the WHS Class of 2002 is Mason Boyette. Boyette of Winona is the daughter of Janelle and Shane Boyette. While at Winona High, Boyette has been active in Beta Club, Super Scholars, and President of the Student Council, a member of the soccer and cheer teams. Boyette finished her years at Winona High with a 3.9.

“I’m going to miss knowing everyone,” she said. “I have a close-knit friend group here that I’m going to miss. I’m also going to miss going to the teachers for help whenever I needed it.” After graduation, Boyette will attend Holmes Community College to obtain her Associate’s Degree in Nursing. She said after that she wants to receive her Bachelor’s degree in nursing, eventually earning a degree as a nurse practitioner.

See Eldridge, McLellan, Guzman and Boyette and all of Winona Christian and Winona High’s Class of 2022, along with Carroll Academy and J.Z. George High School in this year’s edition of Graduation 2022, which will be published in next week’s paper. Congratulations graduates!