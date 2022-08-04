Montgomery County voters filled the boardroom at the courthouse on Monday to voice their opinions at a public hearing on the moving and combining of several precincts in the county.

During their March 7 meeting, members of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors discussed consolidating the Lodi Road precinct with the North Kilmichael precinct to allow voting at the Lodi Road-Minerva Road Fire Station.

They considered consolidating Southeast Winona with the Stewart precinct to allow voting at a new location in Kilmichael.

Consolidating the precincts would reduce cost, the supervisors said.

During the public hearing on Monday, voters voiced their thoughts on precinct locations.

“I would very much like to keep the Mt. Olive [Church precinct] open,” said resident Dorothy Woods. “It’s a landmark.”

District Five Election Commissioner Ormond Knox discussed how residents in various districts in the county will not want to drive the extra distance to cast their ballots.

“The folks over there in Southeast Winona have an issue with driving all the way to Kilmichael,” said Knox.

Several other voters told the board they do not want the Stewart precinct or the North Kilmichael precinct moved.

District Three Supervisor Willie Townsend Jr. agreed to let those two precincts remain where they are as long as they meet the requirements of the American Disabilities Act.

“I’m for the people,” said Townsend. “Changing would make voting difficult for the elderly.”

On the other hand, the Southeast Winona location is in the old Winona City Hall, which is set to house the Winona Police Department in the near future.

That voting precinct has to relocate. However, board members were unable to decide on a new location due to limited choices and cost.

Board members agreed to move the Lodi Road voting precinct to the Lodi Road-Minerva Road Fire Station and keep the Stewart and North Kilmichael precincts in their current locations.

They also agreed to table the discussion on the Southeast Winona precinct until they can gather more information on cost.