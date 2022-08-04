The Montgomery County Circuit Court impanel its Grand Jury for the new Circuit Court term. Judge George Mitchell explained to the 25 members of the new jury, they are the jury and cannot discuss any information about any case to anyone for the next six months.

After jury selection took place, Mitchell heard the following:

Latarus Holmes pleaded guilty to grand larceny. He was convicted of taking a red and black Honda Generator from MedStat in December of 2021. Holmes originally entered a plea of not guilty and later changed his plea. Mitchell sentenced Holmes to five years with two to serve with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and three years on probation. He was remanded into the custody of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

Desmon Cunningham pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance. He was convicted of having two grams but less than 10 grams of methamphetamine in September of 2021. Cunningham was sentenced to five years, suspended with no time to serve with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He was ordered to serve all five on probation.

Brad Thompson pleaded guilty to possession of 10 and less than 30 ounces of methamphetamine. His sentence was reduced from trafficking methamphetamine to felony possession of a controlled substance. His sentencing was delayed to give him time to report back to Missouri where he is still on probation and to square away his affairs. Thompson will be sentenced Thursday.

Cedric Frazier pleaded guilty to DUI fourth offense. Frazier’s sentence will be delayed until Thursday.

Also, two men were billed and arraigned by the new Montgomery County Grand Jury.

Michael Miller was indicted on DUI fifth offense. Miller may also have a sentence enhancement for being a habitual offender. His bond was set at $50,000.

Terry Baskin was indicted on grand larceny. Public Defender Lee Bailey was appointed. Mitchell said that this was Baskin’s fourteenth felony since 1989. Baskin also has a case pending against him for taking a motor vehicle. Assistant District Attorney Brandon Langford said Baskin’s preliminary hearing for that case has been set for April 19.