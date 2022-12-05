In June, when many go to the polls for the U.S. House of Representatives primary, voters who vote at the McCarley, North Carrollton and Carrollton precincts will have a change of location.

Circuit Clerk Durward Stanton said in McCarley, the voting precinct is now the McCarley Baptist Church Educational Building, located at 118 County Road 357. Stanton said that McAnerney’s Restaurant will no longer available for a voting precinct.

In North Carrollton, the voting precinct will now be the Carrollton-North Carrollton Fire Station, located at 104 West Main Street, North Carrollton. Stanton said due to space and parking considerations, the North Carrollton Board of Aldermen room will no longer be a voting site.

And in Carrollton, voting will now take place at the Historic Carrollton Community House, located at 305 Lexington Street. Stanton said because of space and American Disabilities Act considerations, the Carroll County Extension Office will no longer be a voting site.

“These changes will take place immediately and will be in place for the upcoming June 7, 2022 Primary Elections. Voters in those affected Precincts can expect to receive a letter from my Office detailing their specific changes. Should anyone have questions regarding these changes or any other elections-related issues, please contact my Office at (662)464-5476.