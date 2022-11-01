Teresa Faye Stone McCool, 60, passed away at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 11 at 2:00 p.m. in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in Mission Baptist Church Cemetery in Winona. Rev. Billy Little officiated the service.

Visitation was Monday, January 10 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home.

She was born in Greenville on October 8, 1961 to Raymond and Frances Annette Chambley Stone. She worked for years at Greenville Fasteners before serving her family as a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was of Baptist faith.

Mrs. McCool is survived by four daughters, Amanda Wallace of Greenwood; Ashley Tenhet of Jackson; Tiffany Tillman of Greenwood; and Christy Haley (Bryan) of Carrollton; two sisters, Vicky Cook (Jack) of Greenville and Shelia West of Florida; brother, Kenneth Stone (Ruby) of Winona; sister-in-law, Delorse Parson of McCarley; thirteen grandchildren; three nieces; and three nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles McCool; three brothers, Raymond "Buck" Stone, Jerry Ledell "Mo" Parson, and Stephan Ray "Stevie" Parson, and his wife Vicky Blaylock Parson.

Pallbearers were Charles Duke, Roy Erwin, Johnny Herbert, Keith Beeson, Doug Ruff, Justin Summers, Justin Parson, and Justin Palmertree. Honorary pallbearers were her daughters, Amanda, Ashley, Tiffany, and Christy.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mission Hope, 700 North Applegate, Winona, MS 38967; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org/donate; or the American Cancer Society, c/o American Cancer Fund, PO Box 7262 Hillsborough, NJ 08844-7262 or online at https://donate3.cancer.org/.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona handled the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.