A graveside service will be held for Sybil English Pegg at 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Grenada, MS.

Mrs. Pegg, 81, died Monday, November 7, 2022 at The Orchard (Rose Garden) in Ridgeland. She was born September 2, 1941 in West, MS to Mary Lou Ellis English and Barrett English.

She spent most of her adult life in Memphis, TN as a bookkeeper and office manager for the Klyces, a well-respected business family of entrepreneurs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, James Pegg; two brothers, Donald English of Grenada and Ray English and sister-in-law, Nora English of Vicksburg.

She is survived by a brother, Carl Barrett English(Karen) of Wilmington, NC; two sisters, Judy English Alley(George) and Vanda Lenard(Drew), both of Vaiden; a sister-in-law, Barbara English of Grenada and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to Ridgeway Baptist Church, C/O RBC Golden Agers, 2500 Ridgeway Rd., Memphis, TN 38119.

