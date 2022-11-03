Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker made a pitch to the Board of Supervisors to have part of a mill that is levied given to the Sheriff’s Department.

As it stands, the one mill that is levied is split five ways, with each supervisor receiving $12,000. Walker requested that the board split it six ways to help the sheriff’s department – but no supervisor responded to his request.

Walker said he would like to use the money to go for officer training and equipment, if agreed upon by the board. A mill is valued at $78,000. After the one mill is split between all five supervisors, it leaves $18,000. That $18,000 is placed into escrow.

When Walker asked why none of them responded, he didn’t receive a response to his question either.

Walker went on to talk about the inmate fee at the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility. He said regional facilities were supposed to see an increase in rates to $31 per inmate. But, they haven’t and right now, CMRCF receives $25 per inmate.

He said the Mississippi Department of Corrections says it’s on the legislature, and the legislature says it’s on the MDOC as to the reason the increase has never happened. Walker said the increase would mean over $400,000 for Carroll County.

“This could be big for Carroll County,” he said. Walker said he had spoken to Board Attorney Kevin Horan, who is also a legislator. He said Horan became a little irritated, which he apologized.

“I just get so passionate about them passing the buck,” Horan said. “But, we have a meeting about it and I’ll talk to Clint and I’ll let y’all know what happens after the meeting.”

Also, the board discussed the Town of Carrollton sewer system. Chancery Clerk Casey Carpenter said it’s experiencing more issues.

“I’m gonna see if Galen [Shumaker] could come and meet with us next week,” Carpenter said. He said the county has to deal with another issue with the Carrollton sewer, behind the dentist office and Scott’s.

“I want to get an evaluation of the system,” Board President Jim Neill said. He said he would like someone to come to assess the entire system to see where the issues are.

“We have this new bridge that’s being installed [Big Sand Creek Bridge] and we’re working on getting asphalt [to pave roads] and it would hurt me to see us get all this new asphalt and have to dig it up,” Neill said. “I want Shumaker to tell us what’s going on. It’s only a handful of people on the system.”

Supervisor Rickie Corley said how Carroll County gained control of the sewer system, and no one really knew the answer to that.

Supervisor Claude Fluker said he remembers the treatment plant being installed but he doesn’t know from what point the county took over the system.

“Well, I think the Town of Carrollton should apply for grants for it. It benefits them more than it benefits us,” Corley said.