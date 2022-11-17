The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department recently received a 2012 four-wheel drive Dodge Ram pickup truck, donated to the department by the Rankin County Board of Supervisors.

The truck will be utilized as a litter truck that the department will use to keep Carroll County litter free.

“We are very grateful to Rankin County for donating this vehicle. Keeping deputies in units that are dependable to quickly and safely respond to calls in one of the largest counties in the state is a constant struggle. The donations of citizens and businesses to the Officer Safety Fund along with our annual calendar drive are two of our main sources for funding our vehicle fleet,” Walker said in a press release.

“During my tenure as Sheriff, we have secured over ten vehicles through donations and grants resulting in very little cost to the county. We appreciate our citizens for their commitment to our department and we certainly thank Sheriff Bailey and the Rankin County Board of Supervisors for their generous support. The Bible tells us that we have not because we ask not. So, I’ve learned that it never hurts to ask.”