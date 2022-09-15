Three men are bound over to await the action of the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

John Lott went before Judge Larry Bamberg on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance. Lott is currently out on bond and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Quadarain Walls has also been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and was also bound over. Walls was not in court. Both were represented by Payne Horan.

Also, Carvell Moore was also bound over Tuesday morning in court. Moore has been charged with felony possession of marijuana. Moore also faced a charged of felony destruction of property, but it was reduced to a misdemeanor.

Moore remains in the custody of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.