Matthew Dale Pittman and Kelly Nicole Rucker are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming nuptials.

Kelly is the daughter of Steven Rucker and the late Pam Rucker of Durant. She is a 2017 graduate of Central Holmes Christian School and received a Bachelor of Accountancy from Mississippi State University in 2021. She is currently attending graduate school at Mississippi State University and will complete her Masters of Professional Accountancy in May 2022.

Matthew is the son of Arnie and Jill Pittman of Winona. He is a 2016 graduate of Winona Christian School, and is employed by Silas Morgan Electric in Starkville.

Kelly is the granddaughter of Louis and Lucy Alexander of Durant, Edith Ann Word of Durant, and Travis Rucker of Brandon.

Matthew is the grandson of the late Dale and Eleanor Dearman of Brandon, and Sam and the late Dru Pittman of Winona.

Vows will be exchanged on May 21, 2022 at Barn and Bin in Pheba, Miss., with Dr. Kevin Jackson officiating.