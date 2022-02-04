Back in March of 2020, the Carroll County Board of Supervisors along with the three municipalities of Carrollton, North Carrollton, and Vaiden signed declarations of emergency for COVID-19. This was joining many counties and towns across this state, in the efforts to combat the pandemic.

When COVID-19 first hit the United States, the idea of one million deaths, which was the total reached last week from the virus, seemed unthinkable. Back in the early days of the coronavirus, most projections estimated much lower fatalities. It was reported that more people died in two years of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. than the estimated 675,000 deaths during the 1918-19 Spanish Flu outbreak, which was the most severe pandemic that had been in recent times.

The declarations for emergency were different with COVID-19 than other emergencies by far. In most other declarations, a tornado, flash flooding, winter storm that hits a particular area, you begin the recovery, and in a certain amount of time, your back to normalcy. However, we learned that’s not the case with a pandemic, it’s everywhere and continued. Here in Carroll County, through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency since the pandemic began, we given out over 13,000 mask and kept our first responders in supply.

As we here at the one million COVID-19 deaths we must remember how the pandemic changed so many lives. More than a quarter million children have lost a parent or a primary caregiver to COVID-19. Here in the United States young people are showing their resilience even as they face a new day without a parent. It’s important to look to the scriptures Roman 5:1 states, “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

In remembering the lives of those lost to COVID-19 at this grim milestone last week, we must remain strong in keeping the faith into the future.

Ken Strachan serves as the mayor of North Carrollton and is a member of the Mississippi Municipal League board of directors.