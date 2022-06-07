Incumbent Bennie Thompson was voted the nominee for the U.S. Representative Congressional District 2 race over challenger Jerry Kerner in a landslide victory. Still, in the Republican race, there will be a runoff between Brian Flowers of Clinton and Ronald Eller of Raymond.

According to Y’all Politics, Thompson garnered 96 percent of the democratic vote, and Kerner garnered four percent. In the Republican primary, Flowers leads by 43 percent of the vote, but Eller is close behind with 33 percent of the vote. However, neither garner 50 percent plus one of the votes, so a runoff between the two will be held. Michael Carson finished third with 21 percent of the vote, and Stanford Johnson garnered three percent.

In Montgomery County, Thompson unofficially leads Kerner 681 votes to 26. In the Republican primary, Eller leads with 150 votes to Flowers 133. Carson received 94 votes, and Johnson received 28. The ballots in Montgomery County do not include the outstanding affidavits, which still have to be counted.

Voter turnout in the county was low. The county, which has 6,200 voters, only had, at last count at press time, 1,114 voters to vote—707 in the Democratic primary and 405 in the Republican primary.

In Carroll County, Thompson defeated Kerner 573 to 68. In the Republican primary, Eller leads in Carroll County by six votes, 216 to Flower’s 210. Carson finished with 110 votes, and Johnson received 17.

Thompson will advance to the general election, and a Republican primary will be held on Tuesday, June 28, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.