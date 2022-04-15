A graveside service with military honors for Mr. Percy D. "Duck" Moore of Gulfport, formerly of Vaiden, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23 at Oakwood Cemetery in Winona.

Mr. Percy D. "Duck" Moore, 92, passed away Tuesday, April 5, at the U.S. Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport. He was born July 17, 1929, to Percy Verell and Hazel Bond Moore. He was of Baptist faith and a retired U.S. Air Force Veteran. He had a love for gardening and serving the public through his restaurant, where he was proud to have served three generations.

Mr. Moore is survived by his daughter, Donna (Owens) Palmertree of Miami, Fla.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special nieces, Melanie Cox and Natalie Britt South. Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeanne Holden Moore; and sister, Tommye Deane Britt.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or online at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

