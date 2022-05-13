One man is hospitalized after the Winona Police Department officers responded to a shot fired on Thursday, May 12, around 4 p.m.

Captain Matt Milletello said officers responded to shots fired call at a home on Powell Street, where the victim Antonius Winters, 32, lives. Milletello said MedStat EMTs and paramedics transported Winters to Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital. He said he was then transferred to another healthcare facility with life-threatening injuries.

Milletello said at least one child was in the home when the shooting occurred. He said a suspect was arrested less than an hour after the shooting. He declined to give the suspect's name but said more arrests were possible.

He said officers took the suspect to Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility. This shooting remains under investigation by the Winona Police Department.