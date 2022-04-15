In a special called meeting, on Monday April 11, the North Carrollton Mayor and Board of Aldermen voted to opt-in to the sale and distribution of medical marijuana and to opt-out of the cultivation and processing sections of the resolution.

Mayor Ken Strachan said the board met in a special called meeting to take up the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act of 2022, Senator Bill 2095. Strachan said he presented a resolution to opt out of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, and City Attorney Ryan Taylor explained to board members the parts of the resolution with the rules and regulations.

Strachan said he told board members at the previous regular meeting that he did not support the town participating in the program. He said he relayed to the board that he had been talking to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker and they were both in agreement the town should opt out of the program.

A motion by Alderman Edward Carpenter for the town to opt out of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was seconded by Alderman Mitchell Costilow, failed 2-3 with Aldermen Tom Hearn, Alderman Christopher Givens, and Alderman Barbara Sheppard voting to not opt out.

Strachan said Givens made a motion to opt out of the cultivation and processing sections of the resolution and stay in the sales and distribution which was seconded by Alderman Tom Hearn and passed unanimously.