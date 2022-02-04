The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Mauquice Kentrell Lipsey of Flora, Madison County, Mississippi.

He is described as a black male, five feet five inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen walking north on highway 49 towards Yazoo city wearing a black, blue, and white shirt with white and blue camouflage pants on Friday, May 13th, in the 20 block of Court Street in Madison County .