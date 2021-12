The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection to a burglary at 4-D convenience store on Highway 82 in Stewart.

Sheriff Jeff Tompkins said a male, driving a white Toyota Tundra, broke into change boxes of the car wash at 4-d Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. The suspect is identified as Richard Rash.

He is also wanted in connection with burglaries in Lowndes, Neshoba and Newton Counties. If you see Rash, call 911.