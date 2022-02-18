Part I of a two-part series

There can be no gainsaying of the fact that a great revolution is taking place in the world today. In a sense it is a triple revolution: that is, a technological revolution, with the impact of automation and cybernation; then there is a revolution in weaponry, with the emergence of atomic and nuclear weapons of warfare; then there is a human rights revolution, with the freedom explosion that is taking place all over the world. Yes, we do live in a period where changes are taking place. And there is still the voice crying through the vista of time saying, ‘Behold, I make all things new; former things are passed away.’” – Dr. Martin L. King, “Remaining awake in a great revolution,” National Cathedral, March 31, 1968.

May 2022 will mark the 55th anniversary of the Mule Train – Dr. Martin L. King’s final campaign, the Poor People’s Campaign to help those who lived below the poverty line get better housing and funding for their families. What began in Marks, spread throughout the entire country.

King began the Poor People's Campaign after traveling to Marks and seeing children with no shoes. According to a story on Mississippistories.org, “One group of demonstrators departed from Marks by bus to travel to the Capitol. A second wave of demonstrators left Marks one week later, on May 13th, 1968, and traveled to D.C. in a covered wagon caravan powered by teams of mules. For more than four weeks fifteen mule-drawn wagons ambled through the South, carrying more than one hundred participants from town to town and broadcasting the SCLC Campaign message through slogans painted on the sides of the covered wagons. On Saturday, June 15th, 1968, the “Mule Train” entered Resurrection City in Washington, D.C., where they reunited with members of the “Freedom Train” (the 350 who had ridden the buses from Marks) and about two thousand additional demonstrators.”

However, King himself never made the trip. He was assassinated a month before the Mule Train took place in Memphis, Tenn., on April 6, 1968, on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel. King was fighting for the sanitation workers in Memphis who wanted better pay.

The very things that people are still fighting for today: better housing, better means to take care of a family, and financial equality as evidenced by the bills currently in the Mississippi legislature for equal pay across the board, is the sole reason the mule train began.

According to a story on the National Public Radio website, King said in one of his last sermons titled “Remaining Awake in a Great Revolution”: "We're coming to Washington in a poor people's campaign," King announced at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on March 31, 1968. "I was in Marks, Miss., the other day, which is in Quitman County, the poorest county in the United States. And I tell you I saw hundreds of black boys and black girls walking the streets with no shoes to wear."

The sighting moved King to tears and he wanted to do something about it.

The Mule Train went through Montgomery County, where representatives with the Southern Christian Leadership Center held meetings at the old Mount Zion School, what’s known now as the Kilmichael Community Center.

Dorothy Woods was still a student at the school but remembers when the meetings were held. She said some people in Winona refused to help, for fear of being lynched. "The ministers in the area wouldn't let them hold meetings in Winona, they didn't want to have anything to do with it."

So, they held the meetings at the Mount Zion school. Woods said those with the SCLC used the meetings to recruit people to join the mule train.

“They would have what was called a mass meeting. And they would tell them if they wanted better jobs and better housing, they were headed to Washington D.C. to ask for their better. You know, we lived in poverty during that time and people wanted better,” Woods said. “

She said she had a classmate, Dora Ghoston that participated in the Mule Train.

“The ride happened in 1968 and I didn’t graduate until 1969, so I didn’t participate in the mule train but I had a classmate, Dora Ghoston, she participated and we've never seen or heard from her again," Woods said. "I think she may have had a child or two before we graduated, but we...we never saw her again."

See next week’s paper for part two in this series.