The Mississippi Department of Education has released MAEP fund allocations, and both area districts are under what they should be funded. However, the Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District will take a much bigger hit than the Carroll County School District.

Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District Superintendent Dr. Teresa Jackson explained how the MAEP calculates funding.

“Mississippi school funding is based on average daily attendance (ADA) in the months October and November. In my opinion, this is not the best way to fund districts as we have little ability to ensure that students come to school,” Jackson said. “Districts could be funded using a formula that is based on membership as we are required to serve all the kids that are registered regardless of attendance.”

According to Parent’s Campaign, the Carroll County School District should be fully funded at $5,157,049, but for fiscal year 2023, the district will receive $4,615,780, and the district will be underfunded by $32,409.

According to Parent’s Campaign, the district is $541,269 below full funding and from 2009-2023 the district had a total loss of $6,832,339 that should have gone to the district that was not fully funded.

The Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District takes a much bigger hit in MAEP underfunding. The district should be funded $7,317,280. However, the district was allocated $6,549,279, a difference of $537,955.

“The hold harmless average daily attendance (ADA) adjustment required by Senate Bill 2149 caused a decrease in state funding of $611,961 for WMCSD in the current year. This will have a lasting impact on the district,” Jackson said. “Again, we are thankful for the ESSER funding as it has helped to alleviate some of the strain caused by the continued underfunding.”

So, how can the districts recoup the loss?

“There is no way to recoup the underfunding. School districts have to budget wisely in order to do the best with what we have been allocated. Thankfully, ESSER funding due to COVID will provide districts with additional funding that will help meet students' needs,” Jackson said. “Student needs - academic, physical, emotional, and social - have increased dramatically due to the pandemic and will continue to be a consideration for years to come.”