A Winona man and woman waived their right to a preliminary hearing and were administratively bound over on two unrelated charges Nov. 10 in Winona Municipal Court before Judge Alan D. Lancaster.

Denikolas Glover was bound over on two charges of aggravated assault that is in connection with an incident that happened December 2021 in Oakwood Apartments. Also, Stacy White waived her preliminary hearing for domestic violence- aggravated assault. White was represented by public defender Payne Horan.

In another case, Elbert Blackmon had his charge of simple assault on a vulnerable adult, which is a felony, reduced back to a misdemeanor for simple assault. Blackmon, also represented by Horan, was ordered not to have any contact with Arlene and Fred Shavers.

Dennis Turner Jr. had his charge of possession of a stolen firearm dismissed. Public defender Payne Horan said Turner had no knowledge the gun was in the vehicle and the gun belonged to his father Dennis Turner Sr.

“He didn’t know it was in the truck,” Public Defender Payne Horan said. Horan said Turner’s father, Dennis Turner Sr. purchased the gun off the street, and he didn’t know the gun was stolen either.

Lancaster explained to Dennis Turner, Sr. that because he admitted in open court that the gun belonged to him that the Winona Police Department can file charges on him.

“I wouldn’t want my son to take a charge for something that wasn’t his,” Turner Sr. said.

Lancaster said because he was in court and being cooperative, he would release him on his own recognizance when the affidavit against Turner Sr. was filed.