Mr. Lennard Ray Stewart of Carrollton, Miss. passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born to William Wade and Ruby Knox Stewart on Dec. 21, 1935, in Houlka, Miss. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was a member and participant of the Greenwood Little Theatre.

Mr. Stewart is survived by his sons, Len (Anna) Stewart and Michael (Liz) Stewart, both of Texas; stepdaughter, Stacy (Monty) Hood of Carrollton; stepsons, Marcus (Jana) Crittenden of Houston, Miss., John (Christine) Crittenden of Chester, N.Y., Mike Crittenden of Greenville, Miss., Carlton (Jan) Roberts of Hartselle, Ala.; and a host of step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

He is the widower of Diane Flemming Stewart and was preceded in death by a spouse, Mary McBroom Stewart. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Becky Stewart and brother, William “Billy” Stewart.

A memorial service will be held at 1p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Oliver Funeral Home. Visitation will from noon until service time at the funeral home on Saturday.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.