After the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas followed by several more across the country, Kilmichael Police Chief Barry Gregg spoke to the Kilmichael Board of Aldermen about being prepared to properly serve Head Start students who are expected to attend the facility that once housed Montgomery County High School.

On May 24, a gunman opened fire on a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two members of the faculty in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, according to The Texas Tribune.

Salvador Ramos, 18, is accused of spending more than an hour in the school, shooting students and faculty, according to The New York Times.

“Next year, I think there’s going to be a lot of changes with the Texas School shooting. I think this is going to be a Columbine moment for law enforcement. A lot of changes will probably be coming,” said Gregg. “I don’t understand a lot of what happened [in Uvalde]. As far as the training I’ve been through, how do you have an hour to stand by is beyond me.”

Gregg told board members he had been in contact with Head Start personnel to secure the school’s open date.

“They’re going to let me know,” said Gregg. “They’ve got a lot to do before they start bringing students.”

While he did not want to undermine procedures and orders the Texas officers followed, Gregg said he wanted to be prepared to stop an active shooter.

“I just don’t know how 19 police can stand in the hallway even though they were being told to stand down. At some point, I’m going, ‘Who’s going to go with me?’” said Gregg.

He told the board he is compiling a list of items he would need in case an active shooter situation occurs at the school.

“I can’t stand in the hall, and I want to have everything I need to go – ballistic shield, ballistic helmet, the entry tools,” Gregg said.

During the June 7 meeting, board members agreed to allow Gregg to purchase an XP Plus Taser through J and M Wholesale to replace his current Taser.

“It sells for just $1,000, and it has three holsters, three batteries and four cartridges,” said Gregg. “The batteries that I bought are not obsolete because [Allan] Pratt’s still works good, and those batteries will fit his.”

He said he had enough funds in his uniform budget to cover the expense.

In other board news,

• Members of the Board of Aldermen voted to approve the minutes for their May 3 and May 26 meetings.

• Aldermen agreed to have speedbumps installed on Gaines Street, Binford Avenue and Pecan Drive. “The residents want this,” said Alderman Earnest Curtis Sr.

• Board members agreed to make Alderman Bernard Daniels the voting delegate and Curtis the alternate at the Mississippi Municipal League conference.

• Mayor Bryan Lott encouraged town employees to reduce travel in town vehicles due to rising gas prices.

• The board adjourned until their next meeting on July 5.