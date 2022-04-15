Funeral services for Mr. John William "Pete" Downs, Jr. of Elliott will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Carroll County, with burial following in the church cemetery with military honors. The Rev. Leon Holly will officiate the service.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 14, from noon until service time at Poplar Springs Baptist Church.

Mr. John William "Pete" Downs, Jr., 78, passed away at his residence on Sunday, April 10. He was born in Carroll County to John William and Judson Nellie Mann Downs on April 25, 1943. He was a retired employee of Heatcraft in Grenada and was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church for more than 50 years, where he served as an Honorary Deacon. He was a United States Marine Corp Veteran of Vietnam, a member of American Legion Post 52 of Winona, and a member of the VFW in Grenada. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

Mr. Downs is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda James Downs of Elliott; son, John W. "Petey" Downs III (Betty Sue) of Lafayette, TN; sisters, Judy (Jimmy) Tullos of Carrollton and Kathy (Terry) Herbert of McCarley; brothers, Rayburn (Sharon) Downs of Richland, MO and Harmon Downs of Carrollton; four grandchildren; son-in-law, Alan Hooks; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Debra Lynn Hooks.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project

