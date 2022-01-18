Graveside services for Mr. Jimmy Grey Holly of Madison, formerly of Vaiden, will be held Tuesday, January 25 at 2 p.m. at the Winona Garden of Memory. Rev. Leon Holly will officiate the service.

Mr. Holly, 72, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He was born January 31, 1949 in Carroll County to Homer and Gladys McDaniel Holly.

He was a retired Captain for the Mississippi Highway Patrol having 34 years of service. He was a Gideon for 15 years and a member and Deacon of Vaiden Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Opal Petty and Jean Lyons; and brothers, Billy Holly, Bobby Holly and Johnny Holly.

Mr. Holly is survived by his wife, Hommie Holly of Madison; sons, Jeff Holly (Angie) and Randy Holly (Julianne), both of Madison; brother, Tommy Holly (Carol) of Vaiden; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.