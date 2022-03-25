The Greenwood-Leflore Chamber of Commerce wants to extend a cycling event they began in Greenwood three years ago to be held primarily in Carroll County.

Beth Stevens and Richard Beattie with the Greenwood-Leflore Chamber of Commerce spoke to the board about holding the Greenwood Gravel Grind, also known as the G3 primarily in Carroll County. The event is set to be held Easter weekend on Sunday, April 17.

Stevens said the event is an off-road cycling event and the course mostly on gravel roads. She said they began the G3 three years ago and the course went through the flatlands of Leflore County. She said during the second year, they held the course in some parts of Carroll County because of the terrain. Carroll County is full of rolling hills, valleys, dips and curves which makes it more enticing for a cycler.

This year, they want to hold it primarily in Carroll County. Stevens said the race will began at the Greenwood-Leflore Airport and go south toward Black Hawk and Coila before coming back to the airport where there will be a cookout.

“We’re wanting the support of Carroll County to hold the event,” she said. Stevens said she spoke with Sheriff Clint Walker who said he thought it was a great idea and they were willing to help, but they would need the blessing of the board.

“He’s the one who suggested we come before you,” Stevens said. Richard Beattie said they had the Mississippi Highway Patrol also helping with the event on the major intersections, but they wanted help throughout the course as well.

“And, this is tourism. This is a big deal. The people who come to these cycling events they have disposable income. They want to take tours, see the historic sites, so I think it works with both counties. It gives people more options to see things, do things and eat good food,” Stevens said. She said the cyclists will be in and out of town the entire weekend, some staying only one night and some staying the whole weekend.

“I think this will be a great thing to take place in Carroll County and to bring to our region,” she said.

Beattie said that there will be around 125 to 150 cyclists that will participate in the ride.

“If this is something that y’all are interested in, we will continue to grow it. It has the potential to be big and that can be significant to your county, as it has been for us,” Beattie said.

The said that safety is the main priority for them and they will also have volunteers along the route to ensure the riders are safe.

Stevens and Beattie said that the proceeds from the ride will help the Greenwood-Leflore Chamber of Commerce and some of the proceeds will go toward the Parkinson’s foundation. The Greenwood Gravel Grind is one of two cycle rides the chamber holds.

Supervisor Jim Neill asked about the liability with the county’s deputies being on the course. Stevens and Beattie said they’d agree to sign a waiver.

“Since it’s going to be in Carroll County, can we not make it the Greenwood-Carroll Gravel Grind or something like that?” Neill asked.

“We hadn’t discussed changing the name,” Stevens said. Beattie said the county would have its logo on the back of the shirt also.

Neill said they would discuss it more at their Monday, April 6 in Vaiden.