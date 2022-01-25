Carroll County authorities are seeking the public's help in locating an elderly man who has gone missing.

Edward Gatewood, according to the sheriff's office, was last seen leaving 2940 County Road 149 in Carroll County at around 4 p.m. Friday in a black Nissan Sportage with license plate CA50228. Gatewood suffers from dementia, according to Sheriff Clint Walker.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for Gatewood and to notify the sheriff's office with any information about him at 662-237-9283.