No matter how you plan to celebrate your Christmas & New Year this year, make sure you plan it safely.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and the Winona Police Department are participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” impaired driving awareness campaign, which begins on December 17 and will last till January 1.

In support of the local law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see MCSD deputies and WPD officers working regular hours and Mississippi Office of Highway Safety grant-funded overtime during the days leading up to and including the Christmas/New Year holiday. This campaign is funded by the National Highway Safety Administration and the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety to crack down on drunk drivers to prevent accidents and loss of life.

Both the sheriff’s department and the Winona Police Department want community members to understand that it’s our first priority to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead if they know they’ll be out drinking.

This campaign is to get the message out that impaired driving is illegal and it takes lives.

The MCSD and WPD recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

• If you see a drunk driver on the road, please dial 911 to report the drunk driver’s location, vehicle description and tag number if possible without putting your safety at risk.