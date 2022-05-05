Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Andrew Creel of Flora, Miss. announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Francis Nicole Creel to Butler Adams Flowers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerald Adams Flowers of Winona.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. & Mrs. Kenneth Lamar Creel of Flora and the late Mr. & Mrs. Jerry Simmons Burton of Bentonia.

She is a graduate of Tri-County Academy in Flora and a graduate of Mississippi State University in Starkville, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

The prospective groom is the grandson of the late Mr. & Mrs. Billy Francis Flowers of Winona and the late Mr. and Mrs. Rhodom Butler of Shuqualak, Miss.

He is a graduate of Winona High School in Winona and attended Mississippi State University in Starkville. He is currently working as an insurance agent for Shelter Insurance in Madison.

Wedding vows will be exchanged at 6 p.m. on May 14 at Live Oaks Golf Course. The Rev. John Daniels of the First Baptist Church of Flora will officiate the ceremony.

A reception will follow the ceremony at The Reed House at Live Oaks. All friends and relatives are invited to attend the ceremony and the reception.