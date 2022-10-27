The City of Winona will break ground for the historic clock tower on Nov. 7 on Front Street.

Mike Rozier Construction Company, Inc. will begin the project that day, and city officials are asking motorists and pedestrians to plan alternate routes to avoid fencing in the area on Front Street and near Summit Street, according to an announcement provided by City Clerk Monica Turner.

City officials and residents expect the installation of the clock tower to “bring an original piece of history back to Winona, and the tower will beautify and enhance the downtown Winona area,” said Mayor Aaron Dees in an earlier interview.

He expects the clock, which will be located in a roundabout on Front Street, to be seen from the Mississippi Highway 51 intersection on Summit Street.

The location was chosen to attract more people downtown because it would have the greatest tourism draw, according to Matthew Bennett, member of Winona’s Historic Clock Tower Committee.

“We also felt that this project would improve the curb appeal of downtown and act as a catalyst for future improvements to the downtown area,” said Bennett. “Because we have several boutique shops and restaurants downtown, this would also be an added draw for people.”

The committee, along with North Central Planning and Development District and Sen. Lydia Chassaniol, worked with the City of Winona to fund the project through legislative action and from the Small Municipal Grant through the Mississippi Development Authority, according to Bennett.

The clock, which had once been a part of the previous Montgomery County Courthouse, was sold decades ago and fashioned into a tower in the Port Plaza Mall in Green Bay, Wis., Bennett said.

Jerry Flowers, former mayor of Winona, said efforts to bring the clock back to Winona required community help across several years.

Flowers finally convinced FedEx personnel to ship the clock to Winona at no cost to the city.

Crafted by E. Howard and Company in Boston in 1885, the clock was installed in the previous courthouse in 1903, according to Bennett. The current Montgomery County Courthouse was completed and opened in 1976, and in 1977, the previous courthouse was demolished, Bennett stated.

The clock has sat in storage for several years while officials and committee members planned and worked to secure funding. “We experienced delays in early 2020 because of Covid, and the project came to a standstill,” said Bennett.

In the fall of 2021, the clock committee worked with the city engineer and Belinda Stewart on redesigning the clock project, which led to the decision that a roundabout with a clock tower in the center would be best for Winona, Bennett stated.

In July 2022, Winona aldermen advertised for bids for the project, and in August, they accepted a bid from Mike Rozier Construction.