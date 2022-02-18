The Carroll County School Board heard some good news: they still have work to do, however; the progress their students have made over the past few months indicates the district will do well on the MAAP test.

Principal Coretta Green and Marshall Elementary fourth grade ELA teacher Katina Duren, who stepped in for Principal Khalilah Tate, presented benchmark data to the board.

Superintendent Jim Ray said that Duren is working on her degree in Educational Leadership and Administration and Marshall’s on track to have a backup if Tate has to be out – fulfilling a requirement on their audit from the state.

Green said J.Z. George High School has some bright spots, but also acknowledges there is work to be done and that teachers and students with the help of consultants are working really hard to improve. Green also thanked the board for allowing JZG to use ESSER funds to hire Corey Blaylock, who works as an interventionist at the school along with hiring consultants.

“Our goal is to move everyone to the right. We want to ‘Go Green!’” Green said, referring to the district’s campaign to move their students to their right, meaning moving their students to Level 3, which is passing, Level 4 which is proficient and Level 5 which advance.

Districts also receive points for the students that they can grow, meaning move from one level to the next level. Green said they have what’s called bubble students, which have been identified as the bottom 25 and are working to move them.

“We have some bright spots, but we do have work to do,” she said. Green said not only is she and Blaylock meeting with teachers, the teachers are working together as well. She said with English, it’s easier for those teachers to work together because "you’re just expanding on what you learned from one grade to the next". But, for math it’s a little harder because she said they have to learn one standard on top of another standard. "They have to learn it step by step," she said. But, Green said those teachers are working together as well. She said her science teacher is a new teacher and science was down in the benchmark test in December because it was a new teacher. but data increased after students learned how the teacher teaches and what to expect.

Green said they have what's called "Go Green" cards and the students themselves are able to monitor their progress and it makes it a little competitive, which helps to motivate them. "One of the consultants was in the hall and he had the cards in his hand, and one of the students yelled out 'There go out 'Go Green!' cards!'" She said it made her day and the consultants because it showed the students are buying into the campaign.

Overall, students at JZ George showed growth, and Green and Ray both agreed that growth was the most important thing. It's showing that their students are learning and they are working to improve.

Katina Duren echoed what Green said for Marshall. There were some subjects at Marshall -- like math -- where students are growing but it's been a little shaky. But, Duren said Marshall is implementing the same thing. She said they also have bubble students. And they work to grow those students as well.

Duren also highlighted a bright spot for all of Marshall. "If Marshall Elementary students were to take the state test in December based off of their benchmark scores, Marshall would be a C-rated school." She said the consultants told Tate and the teachers at Marshall they were actually a few points from being a B school.

"So, we are on track to do well?" Trustee Stella Washington-Bell asked.

"Yes," Duren said.

"That's what we like to hear," Trustee Donnie Wiltshire said.

Washington-Bell said that she liked the presentation style now before data was presented with pages and pages of data and a projector. Now, data is presented in a thorough slideshow where the principals or whoever is presenting the data, is able to explain the data, and the board members and audience can see the data together.

"Before I had to ask a lot of questions and this time I don't have to ask as many, I appreciate that," Washington-Bell said.

"Mrs. Stella when they did the presentation, I told them to make sure it was very thorough so you wouldn't have to ask so many questions," Ray said.

"Yeah, I also like the new style," Wiltshire added.