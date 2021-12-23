A Winona man has been bound over to the action of the Montgomery County Grand Jury for his alleged role in a shooting Sunday, December 5.

Daryl Jashun Harbin, 31, of Winona, went before Judge Alan D. Lancaster Thursday morning in Winona Municipal Court. Harbin has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a dwelling.

Officer Bryant Bell said he was on Sterling Avenue Sunday night when he heard the shots being fired. Bell said he was then dispatched to 311 South Central Ave. According to the officer, upon arrival, he spoke with Robert Loggins who said he, a minor, and Faye Booker were all inside the living room of the home listening to music when they heard the shots.

Bell said there were approximately 80-100 shell casing found at the scene. He said Booker was still in the home and had been hit with a shell fragment in the inner right thigh. He said he wasn’t sure if it was shrapnel or not because Booker’s pants were so tight. Bell said he, Officer James Burnett and other officers worked to secure the home.

Bell said the adults at the scene said their son was in conflict with someone, but they didn’t know the reason their home had been attacked with gunfire.

Captain Matt Milletello said it a tip led investigators to Harbin and several others believed to be involved in the incident. Milletello said Harbin was renting a storage unit near Robinhood on Highway 407 and his unit was broken into and shoes, hats, and clothing were taken out of the unit. The captain said investigators Harbin believes someone in the Booker home committed the crime and that Harbin was one of the shooters. Milletello said one of the alleged shooters used a .40 caliber and the other three alleged shooters used AR-15s in the incident.

Milletello said Harbin contacted Chief Roshaun Daniels and told him that someone broke into his unit. He said they had recovered five pairs of shoes the night of the shooting and Harbin was able to identify them as his.

Milletello said they investigated the reported robbery from Harbin’s storage unit and there were signs it had been burglarized. He said the lock was broken and things were taken out of the unit. But Milletello said he didn’t believe the shoes were worth a life.

“Mr. Harbin said that he ran into someone at a club in Grenada that was wearing items that were allegedly stolen out of his unit and he followed him back to this house,” Milletello said. Harbin reportedly came in contact with that man two weeks prior to the shooting, and the alleged robbery had occurred four to five weeks before the shooting.

He said the Bookers told him they purchased the items from a black man and a white female and they had no idea they were stolen. Milletello said the Bookers said if they’d known it would lead to this violence, they would’ve given the items back.

Harbin was bound over to the await the action of a grand jury and remanded to the custody of the Winona Police Department.

