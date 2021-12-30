#1 Longtime judge retires,

son succeeds him

In December of this year, longtime Northern District judge Jimmy Avant retired. Chancery Clerk Casey Carpenter read Avant’s letter to the board of supervisors. Avant said that he’s enjoyed working with the people of Carroll County but is taking a step back for health reasons. His son, Greg Avant, was appointed by the Carroll County Board of Supervisors as judge until a special election can be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Read more of Greg’s story on page 9 of this week’s Conservative.

#2 The Solar Farm is progressing

Construction of the long-awaited solar farm is underway. Groundbreaking on the 660-acre project at the foot of Valley Hill just before the county line separating Carroll and Montgomery counties will begin on January 14, 2022. Work is currently underway for the switch station on 10 acres of land. According to Hunter Sandridge, the project manager for Renewable Energy Sources, the project will be completed on October 5, 2022. On November 5, 2022, RES will begin transferring power to Cooperative Energy, the 11 co-ops that purchased the harvested power from the solar farm. One of the co-ops is Delta Electric.

Sandridge said troubleshooting any problems that might arise should be complete by the end of 2022. The construction of the solar farm will have crews in and out of Carroll County for a year, which could mean more revenue for the county on top of what the solar farm is projected to bring in.

#3 A new mayor, new aldermen and a new election commissioner

The 2021 election cycle brought it a few changes. Vaiden Mayor Stella Washington-Bell unseated incumbent Mel Hawthorne. In her first official act, Washington-Bell replaced former board attorney Lane Greenlee with attorney Lee Abraham.

Carrollton and North Carrollton mayors Pamela Lee and Ken Strachan both ran unopposed along with many members of their respective boards of aldermen. The only change came in the Town of Carrollton where Bo Milton and Clint Gee joined Tommy Goodman, Warren Long and Stephanie Gillespie on the Town of Carrollton Board of Aldermen.

#4 Rain, rain, go away…. No, seriously, go away!

Torrential rainfall caused by a June 10 storm washed away parts of George and Rebel roads in North Carrollton and Carrollton and caused a breach at Gee Lake. The washouts caused delays for students and staff of JZ George High School, Carroll Academy, and the residents that live on the roads.

The schools were in the middle of football practice and a summer program, causing the rerouting of buses at the beginning of school until a temporary repair could be completed.

In a June 28 Carroll County Board of Supervisors meeting, Civil Defense and Emergency Management Director Ken Strachan said total damage from the storm has been assessed at $500,000.

He said he was in touch with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and submitted the paperwork to declare a local existing emergency. Strachan was waiting on the state to declare a state of emergency for federal assistance.

Strachan said he had also been tracking down those who needed individual assistance. During the June 10 flood, George Street in North Carrollton, which leads to J.Z. George High School, collapsed and there was a breach a Gee Lake. There was also damage to Rebel Road, the road that leads to the Carroll Academy Football field.

Because there was not enough damage in other counties, however, the state of Mississippi was not able to declare a state of emergency. Both roads were temporarily fixed but Strachan said in later meetings that funding to repair the roads permanently is still being sought.

#5 Winona Times and Conservative publisher steps back from the newspaper business

2021 brought about the Winona Times/Carroll County Conservative’s own big announcement. After 15 years at the helm of the Montgomery Publishing (the parent company for both the Times and the Conservative) Amanda Sexton-Ferguson announced that she was stepping back from the business to spend more time with Dean and Keith. Sexton Ferguson is also opening a freelance business where she will write grants, work on campaigns, freelance graphic design and more. We wish her all the best in her new endeavors.

Filling in, Karen Fioretti, publisher of the Star-Herald in Kosciusko, and Adam Prestridge, publisher of the Grenada Star, have helped Dani, Marsha, and LaKeadra continue to produce the newspapers each week. But early in 2022, a new publisher will take the helm. Who will it be? Keep reading to see the announcement.

#6 Over 100,000 food boxes and counting

Blessings for All, Empowered by Faith, Inc. hit a milestone this year. The non-profit organization has given away over 100,000 food boxes to the elderly, children, and families in need.

In an August 2021 interview Ward-Woods said, “During the pandemic, the government provided a little help, but a lot of people didn’t qualify. That’s where people like us step in to help meet the need and give them something that will take them further.”

She said in the beginning she worked with Mississippi Fruit and Vegetable Company, and the program was only supposed to run through the summer in Winona and Grenada. The giveaway began at the Winona Community House, but it became so big, she moved it to the National Guard Armory. During giveaways, cars were lined up and down Industrial Drive just to get a box. Those benefitting were not just from Winona and Montgomery County — they were from everywhere.

Now, the effort is in three counties Carroll, Montgomery and Grenada, and is still doing food giveaways, though less frequently. It’s the heart of people like Ward-Woods that keeps the community going and that earned her a spot on our Top 10 list.

#7 Getting Carroll County vaccinated

Mayors Stella Washington-Bell, Pamela Lee, and Ken Strachan joined forces to get not only residents of their municipalities vaccinated, but more residents of Carroll County vaccinated and raising the county’s vaccination rate.

Just under 50 percent of Carroll County residents are now vaccinated. According to the data, the county currently has 42 percent of residents who have taken their first vaccination and 38 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated.

#8 The purchases that never were

This one is a more recent story, but it still makes the Top 10. Recently, A Carroll County man was bound over to await the action of the Carroll County Grand Jury for allegedly stealing $177,000 from a Vaiden man and allegedly not producing what he promised.

Robert Givens appeared before Judge Tinesha Erve-Earnest in Carroll County Southern District Court in Vaiden on Thursday, Dec. 16. Givens was charged with false pretenses. Roy Brisco of Vaiden gave Givens funds totaling in $177,000 over the span of a few months to purchase 18 acres of land, 120 acres of land, pieces of equipment, and a double-wide trailer.

To date, however, Givens reported has produced no deeds, no sale documents, and no evidence the purchases actually took place. This one will play out in Circuit Court during the next term and is certainly one to keep an eye on.

#9 McKinney v. Everybody

One of Carroll County’s staunch proponents Jackie McKinney began 2021 on a high note. She prayed for the board during a June meeting. In her prayer, she said that she wanted to be respectful of others, even if they didn’t always agree. She said she wanted what was best for Carroll County and that the county had a lot of debt and she only wanted to advocate that the righteous debt of Carroll County be paid.

McKinney has even fought to erect a monument honoring those who lost their lives in the Carroll County Massacre on the Carrollton Courthouse lawn, which the board approved.

But, that didn’t come with some negative feedback about McKinney. In October, Circuit Clerk Durward Stanton and clerks Christy Noah, Mary Lofton, Shree Demming, Andrea Trinkler, Frances Williams and Mary Jane King went before the Board of Aldermen to ask them for help.

McKinney was not present during the discussion.

Horan told the board the group had “an emergency situation,” and they needed the board to take action immediately. The women said McKinney’s behavior was ongoing problem, one that hinders them from helping customers who come into their offices. It came to a point where the board is now seeking to remedy through legal channels.

We’ll see how this one unfolds in 2022.

#10 COVID-19

The Gift that — unfortunately — keeps on giving. In 2021, we began the year in a pandemic and we’re ending the year in a pandemic. COVID-19 seems to be the unwanted gift that keeps being re-gifted and it is one that won’t go away easily or quietly. But where the pandemic is concerned, Carroll County has seen some wins.

In May and in June, the county reported no deaths and no new cases. But the lull didn’t last long. Numbers rose again during the summer and spiked around the beginning of the school year. The highest was the first week of August when 77 new cases and one death were reported in the county.

Cases decreased again in October but are now rising as the new year approaches. On December 11, the Mississippi Department of Health’s website reported that Carroll County had 16 new cases, then another 14 new cases were included in MSDH’s December 18 report.

Here’s to hoping that the numbers drop to zero in 2022 and remain that way.