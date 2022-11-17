Tony Green with North Central Planning and Development District sat down with the Carroll County Board of Supervisors to talk about the American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA funds, and the proper way to spend the funds.

Green and bookkeeper Rogan Jackson also did spreadsheets showing exactly where the county was in spending the funds.

Green said he was told by the Department of Revenue that the ARPA money could be spent on payroll because the money had to be documented. Carroll County was allotted $1.9 million in funds, the county has spent $109,000 and during their budget session, they allocated over $400,000 to keep from raising taxes.

“I was talking to another outside Chancery Clerk and he said he was told it was the prior year,” Green said. “So, I called the Department of Revenue and verified it.”

Green gave the Supervisors a list of the departments that were eligible for the reimbursement. “Once you transfer that money, you can spend it on whatever you decide,” he said. Green said the board until Dec.31, 2024 to obligate the funds and until Dec. 31, 2026 to spend them.He also told the board there were several departments that were in the red, after their comparative budget and some spent more than what they brought in. Some of those departments were E911 who took a hit of $47,000. Garbage which was down $7,000.

“That’s the one I was worried about,” Green said about the Sanitation Department. “We just have to keep an eye on that one.”

Green said the department who took the biggest hit was the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility, who were in the red $465,000. Green said the jail went from having over a million in cash reserve to having $980,000.

“We gotta watch that closely. They can’t sustain another hit like that,” Green said.

While discussing the ARPA funds, the question came up as to how to pay for two new 2023 Chevrolet Tahoes that were purchased by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department. The Sheriff’s Department, along with the Board of Supervisors were each allocated $80,000 of ARPA funds. But, the money hadn’t been transferred yet and the Tahoes were in.

The two trucks came to over $100,000 with lights, striping and other needs for department vehicles. The board voted to move $80,000 to general fund and then increase the sheriff’s department budget by $80,000 to purchase the vehicles.